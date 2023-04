business Stock of the day I Metro Brands I Store & online expansion, acquisition, accessories sales focus Metro Brands is aggressively expanding its store network to tap the long-term strong demand prospects. The company is on track to achieve the guidance of 260 store openings over the next few years. Metro Brands is looking to premiumise its product portfolio by introducing more premium products. The company is also scaling up the online as well as the accessories business, both of which currently contribute about 10 percent of the overall revenues.