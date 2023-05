business Stock of The Day: Home First Finance | What makes it a preferred bet in housing finance space? Incorporated in 2010, Home First Finance is a technology driven affordable housing finance company that targets first time home buyers in low and middle-income groups. Strong investor base has supported it with timely capital infusions, resulting in strong capitalisation and low leverage. It has scaled up the loan book along while delivering strong profitability. With professional management along with a well-capitalised balance sheet, Home First Finance is well poised for the growth in affordable housing finance space.