business Stock Of The Day: CEAT | CEAT Tyres Is Poised To Grow With Significant Demand CEAT is one of the leading tyre manufacturers in India and has partnered with who’s who of the industry. Strong demand in CV, PV and 2W segments coupled with correction in raw material prices make it a strong investment candidate. Diversification and inclusion of high-margin products is expected to improve its profitability over the next few years.