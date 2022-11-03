English
Specials
    business

    Stock Market Live: Decoding The Struggling AMC Industry | Data Patterns, Hawkins Cooker In Focus

    Retail investors are pouring money into mutual funds like never before, but that does not seem to be reflecting in the bottomlines of the listed AMC. To the tell us why that is happening Deepak Shenoy, founder and CEO of Capital Minds joins Santo & CJ to decode the sector. Plus hear the duo's thoughts on Data Patterns and Hawkins Cooker.

