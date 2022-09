business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty Ends At 18,000, Sensex Falls 200 Points Domestic equity benchmarks ended a bit lower. Sensex fell 224 points and Nifty closed at 18,003. About 1632 shares have advanced, 1740 shares declined, and 140 shares were unchanged. IT stocks were the biggest losers with TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra losing 2-4 percent. Watch the video to know about today's market action.