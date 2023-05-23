English
    Market Live: Sensex, Nifty End Flat Amid Volatility; Metal, Power Stocks Outperform | Bajar Gupshup

    Benchmark indices finished flat in a volatile session. At close, the Sensex was up 18 points and the Nifty was up at 18,348. About 1716 shares advanced, 1686 shares declined, and 110 shares unchanged. Nifty gainers included Adani Enterprises, Divis Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv and UPL, while losers included Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, Grasim Industries, HCL Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Catch all the market highs and lows with Yatin Mota on Moneycontrol.

    first published: May 23, 2023 03:51 pm

