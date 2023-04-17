first published: Apr 17, 2023 03:48 pm
A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.
LIVE: Power Minister RK Singh on growing demands & tariff | Will your electricity bill rise this summer?
LIVE: Sensex Down 500 Points, Nifty Around 17,700; IT, Pharma, Capital Goods Drag | Bajar Gupshup
LIVE: IT stocks in freefall post Infosys earnings | Tata Motors & HDFC Bank in focus | Closing Bell
LIVE: UK PM Rishi Sunak on growing the UK economy
Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.