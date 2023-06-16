business Commodities Live: Metal prices shine, more China stimulus expected | Copper, iron, steel in focus Trends in the commodity market are indicating that metals are eagerly anticipating the possibility of further stimulus measures from China. The recent reduction in medium and short-term lending rates in China, along with the anticipated cuts in key loan prime rates next week have boosted optimism. This has led to iron ore and steel prices reaching seven-week highs. Catch Manisha Gupta live on Commodities as she discusses what to expect from this commodity.