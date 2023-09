business WATCH: Adhere To The Law, Else Suffer, Says UP RERA Chairman On Delinking Registration And Pending Dues In A Month Come with clean hands, adhere to the law, else suffer, says UP RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhoosereddy. Speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol videos, the newly appointed UP RERA Chairman said that decision on delinking flat registration from pending dues is expected to come within a month. Bhoosereddy spoke on a variety of issues including proposed changes in QPR mechanism, necessary changes in bank mandates by builders for RERA registration of projects and training and educating agents as well as homebuyers. Watch the full interview!