English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App

    business

    How Should Gen Z Build Their Perfect Investment Portfolio | Personal Finance

    Do you belong to Gen Z and are looking to build a perfect investment portfolio? But should you go about it the same way your parents did? Remember, back then the prices, background, socio-political situation, investment avenues and job scenario, everything was completely different from what it is today. Therefore you should not make the mistake of comparing yourself to the previous generations. Keeping an emergency fund, paying off debt in time, investing in SIPs and diversifying are just some of the ingredients that can help you build a perfect portfolio and achieve financial freedom! Here are some of the ways that zoomers can construct ‘The Perfect Portfolio’. Watch!

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.