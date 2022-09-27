business How Should Gen Z Build Their Perfect Investment Portfolio | Personal Finance Do you belong to Gen Z and are looking to build a perfect investment portfolio? But should you go about it the same way your parents did? Remember, back then the prices, background, socio-political situation, investment avenues and job scenario, everything was completely different from what it is today. Therefore you should not make the mistake of comparing yourself to the previous generations. Keeping an emergency fund, paying off debt in time, investing in SIPs and diversifying are just some of the ingredients that can help you build a perfect portfolio and achieve financial freedom! Here are some of the ways that zoomers can construct ‘The Perfect Portfolio’. Watch!