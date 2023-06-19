business Nifty 50, Sensex near all-time high; Top Investment themes at 18,800 | Dr Reddy's, ABB India in focus Indian benchmark indices notched a record close on Friday with the Nifty shutting shop above the 18,800 mark for the first time ever. The SGX Nifty is hinting at a flat start today, however, it is hovering around the 18,900 mark. Can we hit all-time high this week? Which are the themes one should invest at record levels? Catch Nandita Khemka as she discusses the market setup with Pankaj Murarka of Renaissance Investment and Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities.