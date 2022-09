business Why aggressive rate hikes by the US Fed are a problem for India | MC Explains with Latha Venkatesh Why are the aggressive rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve a problem for India? The Nifty, Rupee and bonds have all been falling in the wake of the ultra-hawkish tone adopted by the Fed. However, most believe that this time it could be a developed economy problem, especially since India’s inflation is not as much off-target as compared to US. So should we really worry about rising interest rates in the US or even a recession in Europe and America? Latha Venkatesh explains!