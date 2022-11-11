eye-on-india Stock Markets LIVE: Nifty to boom as bears shocked by US inflation data | Markets with Santo & CJ Nifty is looking ready to soar towards its record high after inflation data in the US turned in the favour of the bulls. Watch as Santo & CJ debate over what the latest inflation print means for trajectory of Fed's interest rate hikes and Indian stock market. Plus the duo share their thoughts on Zomato, Adani Green, and Bata India.