business Morning Trade: Time to check-in to hotel stocks? Bank of Maharashtra, NTPC in focus Markets staged a stellar rebound yesterday. Will this recovery sustain over the rest of the week? We discuss that and some buzzing stocks like Bank of Maharashtra and NTPC with Shivangi Sarda of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Bharat Gianani of Moneycontrol Pro shares his outlook on hotel stocks for 2023.