business Stock market live: Should you buy Infosys, HCL or Wipro today? Shriram Finance & Paytm also in focus With IT sector earnings in full swing, we take a closer look not just at the Q3 numbers but also the technicals of Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro. Also in focus will Shriram Finance and Paytm. Macros seem to be turning positive – CPI has eased and industrial growth has also surpasses estimates.