business Stock Market Live: Nifty hovers around 16,900; metals, PSU banks top losers | Mid-day Mood Check Adani Group shares slide amid a freeze on Rs 35k crore Mundra Petchem project. Tata Consumer ends talks for a potential acquisition of Bisleri, stock down. SJVN bags order to develop 200 mw solar power project. Cochin Shipyard bags order worth Rs 550 cr, stock up 4%. RVNL emerges as lowest bidder for HORC project worth Rs 1,088.49 crore. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the gainers and losers in today's session