business Stock Market Live: JSW Steel may be down but is it out? | Markets with Santo & CJ JSW Steel's September quarter results were woeful and have provided a stick to Santo to beat CJ with on his optimism for the space. Watch as the duo lock horns over what lies ahead for the ailing steel giant plus listen to their thoughts on ICICI Bank and IDFC FIrst Bank. Plus, the duo share their top brokerage bets this morning and the newsmakers that will be in the limelight.