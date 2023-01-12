English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now

    eye-on-india

    Stock Market LIVE: Infosys, HCL Tech Q3 earnings today | How to play defence stocks ahead of Budget

    Defence stocks are abuzz as the government approves purchase of defence weapons worth Rs 4,300 crore. How should you play these stocks ahead of the Union Budget 2023? Also, stocks in focus today are Infosys, HCL Technologies and Hindustan Unilever.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Morning Trade

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows