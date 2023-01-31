eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: IHC to invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises FPO | L&T, LIC & Tech Mahindra in focus Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company (IHC) is set to invest $400 million in Adani Enterprises’ follow-on public offering (FPO). Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) says market value of equity under Adani Group companies is at Rs 56,142 crore vs purchase value of Rs 30,127 crore. Also in focus L&T and Tech Mahindra’s Q3 report card, along with Ultratech Cement.