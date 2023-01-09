eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Buy or sell tech shares ahead of TCS result? IDBI Bank, Titan, Tata Steel in focus TCS to kick-off Q3 earnings season; how will IT stocks react in results week? Emirates NBD & Fairfax Group likely to have submitted expression of interest (EoI) for IDBI Bank stake: Moneycontrol Exclusive. Other stocks in focus: Titan, Tata Steel & Lupin.