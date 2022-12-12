eye-on-india Stock Market LIVE: Ashish Kacholia buys stake in electronic retailer | Time to buy Piping Co shares? European markets closed higher on December 9, as investors hope for a Chinese economic recovery as COVID-19 curbs are relaxed. Economic outlook remains in focus. On the show today, we discuss the prospects and fundamentals of plastic pipe players. Stocks in the spotlight will be Aditya Vision, Apar Industries & PSP projects.