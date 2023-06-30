business Markets hit new high; July F&O series starts with a bang | AMC & IT stocks surge | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty stays above 19,000; Sensex cruising above 63,300. Benchmarks outperforming broader markets. IT and autos driving gains; Metals & FMCG out of favour. Advance-decline ratio at almost 2:1. Nifty gainers: M&M, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Hero Moto, and Infosys. Nifty losers: Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, and ICICI Bank. Catch this Mid-Day Market Mood Check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!