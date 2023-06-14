English
    Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade flat amid volatility; WPI inflation at -3.48% | Mid-Day Mood Check

    Indian Benchmark Indices trade in a flatline ahead of the much-awaited US Fed policy decision. Meanwhile, India's May WPI inflation came in at -3.48%, lowest in seven-and-a-half years. Nifty Metal is the top sectoral gainer, up 1.4% led by APL Apollo, JSW Steel, Tata Steel. Among other stocks that are abuzz, Vodafone Idea jumps 5% on Rs14,000-crore infusion plan for revival. Tata Chemicals has turned ex-dividend, stock slumps after co cuts soda ash price. Yatin Mota discusses the latest market trends

    first published: Jun 14, 2023 12:48 pm

