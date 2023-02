business Market LIVE: Nifty slips for 8th day; USFDA pain for Cipla; Vedanta nosedives | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty slipped for the eighth straight day on February 28 despite positive global cues. Autos, IT and realty are among the sectoral gainers in today’s session. Meanwhile, metals and pharma are under pressure. Cipla is among the top Nifty loser today while Vedanta is melting in trade. Nandita Khemka catches up with Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking to decode what the charts indicate for these stocks. Watch!