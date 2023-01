business Market Live: Nifty slips below 18,000; TCS skids post Q3, Tata Motors zooms 7% | Mid-day Mood Check The Nifty is back in the red after yesterday’s upmove. The index slipped below the 18,000 mark, weighed down by weakness in PSU banks and the IT pack. However, a 7% rally in Tata Motors is keeping the auto pack afloat. Catch the mid-day market mood with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know more about today's gainers and losers