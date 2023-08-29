announcements Live: RIL 46TH AGM Takeaways | Russian President Vladimir Putin To Skip G20 | Newspresso Mukesh Ambani will remain as Chairman for the next five years - this is among the slew of big announcements from the Reliance Annual General Meeting yesterday; Russian President Vladimir Putin will not participate in the G20 Summit being held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10; FIFA'S Disciplinary Committee has suspended Spanish Chief Luis Rubiales for 90 days after that controversial kiss at the Women's World Cup finals. Watch Stacy Pereira live on Newspresso.