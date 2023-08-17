business Live: Minutes of fed's July meet | Adani power block deal | SC Gender handbook | Newspresso Bringing you the top global update; European markets closed marginally lower yesterday as investors digested U.K. inflation data. Investment firm GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund and Goldman Sachs & GQG Partners International and a few other investors have picked up an 8.1 per cent stake in Adani power through 2 large block deals that took place in trade yesterday. Supreme Court launches a handbook that contains a glossary of gender unjust terms and alternatives that can be used instead. In this latest edition of Newspresso with Stacy Pereira, we bring you the top updates of all the latest news across the globe.