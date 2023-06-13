business Indian benchmark equities snapped its two-session losing streak | Zee, Inox Wind & JSW Steel in focus Nifty 50 has yet again entered consolidation mode after a breathtaking rally. It also managed a close above the 18,600 mark. But can the momentum continue? Also May CPI print comes at a 25-month low at 4.25% within the RBI's comfort zone. All eyes now on the US CPI data and Federal Reserve's Policy decision to sway markets in either directions. Stacy Pereira discusses this with Sacchitanand Uttekar, Vice president of Research Traderbulls securities and AK Prabhakar, Head of Research, IDBI Capital Markets Services on Morning Trade.