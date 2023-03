business Adrian Mowat on Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Fed expectations & view on India | MC Exclusive LIVE Adrian Mowat, emerging equity markets strategist, talks about the failure of SVB and fear of contagion. He also shares his expectations from the US Federal Reserve, especially since the street is getting more and more divided about whether the US central bank will opt for a smaller rate hike or even go for a pause in the wake of the latest bank collapse. Also catch his thoughts on India!