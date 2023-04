business LIVE: Power Minister RK Singh on growing demands & tariff | Will your electricity bill rise this summer? In an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol, RK Singh, Union minister for power and renewable energy, said the government is well prepared to meet India's growing electricity demand. He also talked extensively about power tariffs in the country and how the power generation capacity is going to be increased over the years. The minister spoke candidly about challenges to India's green hydrogen mission and the ongoing smart metering initiative.