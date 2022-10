business Infosys CEO Salil Parekh On Q2 Earnings, Future Outlook And Moonlighting Infosys reported second-quarter numbers that were largely in-line with estimates. The IT giant has raised the FY23 revenue guidance to 15-16% from 14-16% earlier. The operating margin guidance has also been revised upwards to 21-22%. Infosys CEO Salil Parekh speaks to Moneycontrol on the earnings report and his outlook for growth. Watch!