business How FTX Exchange Collapse Led To Crypto Market's Worst Slump This Year | Binance FTX Deal The Binance-FTX deal & the subsequent collapse of the exchange after that has led to the crypto market's worst slump of 2022. In a blow for investors, this comes just as everyone thought the crypto winter was finally nearing the end. The global crypto market cap has slipped below one trillion again, with an already-struggling Bitcoin falling a whopping 15% this month. What has really been the full impact of this week-long saga that began with Binance's failed takeover deal? Watch!