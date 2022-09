business Explained | What are the odds of India’s entry into global bond indices? The buzz around India’s inclusion in the global bond index is growing stronger. Talks of India's inclusion have picked up steam after Goldman Sachs published a note recently, saying it expects India to be included in JPMorgan's Government Bond Index-Emerging Markets in 2023. If this happens, India will be among the last of the large Emerging Markets to be included in the global bond indices. But why is an inclusion in the global bond indices so important? Watch this video to know more.