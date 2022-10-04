English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App

    business

    Live: SEBI changes rules of the game for IPOs, OFS & PSU open offers. What’s the impact on India Inc?

    Market regulator Sebi recently announced a slew of changes to the existing regime for equity capital market deals like IPOs, REITs/INVITs, OFS and even PSU open offers. Sebi chairperspon Madhabi Puri Buch is batting for greater liberalization & flexibility blended with greater scrutiny which means more disclosures for IPOs, the option of confidential filings and a push for the OFS and REIT’s mechanism. Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan speaks to top capital market lawyers Prashant Gupta of Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas and Yash Ashar of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas to analyse the impact on corporates, investors and more.

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.