business Arvind Panagariya: Need To Sustain 7-8% Growth For Next 2 Decades To Reach Assertive China’s Status India needs to grow at 7-8 percent for the next two decades to take China’s status. US President Joe Biden’s reception to Prime Minister Modi signifies a dramatic change in geopolitics. But India has to make it easier for businesses to operate –land, labour reforms and reforms in tax administration will be key. Investors say that India is a tough place to do business.