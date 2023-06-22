business Sensex hits new high; how to navigate this bull run? Delhivery, NMDC in focus | Fed sees more hikes Sensex hit a fresh all-time high yesterday, will the Nifty follow suit? Will the D-Street dream run continue and is it time to bet on ‘unloved sectors’ amid sector rotation in the market? Meanwhile, US Fed chairman Jerome Powell has affirmed that more interest rate increases are likely ahead as inflation is “well above” where it should be. Stocks in focus today are TCS, Delhivery, LTI Mindtree & Glenmark among others. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Aishvarya Dadheech and Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research – Retail, Kotak Securities.