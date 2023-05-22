English
    Market Live: Zomato Q4 loss narrows; should you buy now? Divi's Lab, Bandhan Bank, NTPC in focus

    Nifty staged a recovery from intra-day lows to settle above the 18,200 mark but it snapped a 3-week winning streak to lose around half a percent on a weekly basis. FII flows have been strong in May, will the Nifty manage to reclaim 18,300 this week? Divi’s Lab, NTPC, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, and Delhivery have reported earnings post market close on Friday. Meanwhile, Zomato has narrowed its losses in the fourth quarter and the foodtech giant hopes to achieve profitability in the next 4 quarters. We discuss the numbers and how one should play this stock post Q4 earnings with Elara Capital’s Karan Taurani. We’ll also discuss the cues for trade and get you stock picks from Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities. Watch!

    first published: May 22, 2023 08:36 am

