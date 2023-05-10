business Market Live: Will ONDC eat into Zomato’s market share? L&T, Dr Reddy’s & Apollo Tyres in focus Benchmark indices trimmed gains in the afternoon session with the Nifty shutting shop below the 18,300 mark. Will the Nifty regain momentum today? Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities decodes the trade setup for today. Stocks in the Spotlight are L&T, Dr Reddy’s and Apollo Tyres. Zomato plunged nearly 6% as investors fear disruption from ONDC’s entry into the food delivery space. How big a threat does it pose for Zomato and Swiggy? Karan Taurani of Elara Capital shares his thoughts! Watch!