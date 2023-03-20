business Market live: UBS to buy Credit Suisse | Why TCS CEO quits? | Tata Consumer, DLF, RIL in focus Nifty ended higher for a second consecutive day on Friday amid buying in the IT, metal, realty and financial names. Will the momentum continue this week? Investors will be watching out for the latest on the Silicon Valley Bank and UBS agrees to buy embattled rival Credit Suisse for about $3.2 billion. The US Fed meet will also be in focus as the central bank is expected to hike rates by 25 bps. We discuss the market technicals with Rajesh Palviya of Axis Securities and analyse the chart setup for stocks like Tata Consumer, DLF and RVNL among others. Meanwhile, Moneycontrol’s Chandra R Srikanth gets us exclusive details on what led to Rajesh Gopinathan’s shock resignation as CEO of TCS. Watch!