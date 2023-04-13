business Market Live: TCS Q4 a miss, will Infosys surprise? CPI cools & Vedanta, Edvenswa Ent in focus The Nifty has clocked a 8-day winning streak to shut shop above the 17,800 mark on Wednesday! Pharma and IT were among the top performers in trade yesterday. IT bellwether TCS missed estimates in the fourth quarter as the management cautioned about uncertainties in the short term. All eyes will be on Infosys that reports Q4 earnings later today. We discuss the market setup and stocks like Vedanta, and Edvenswa Enterprises with Hemen Kapadia of KR Choksey Securities. Meanwhile, CPI inflation for March cools to 15-month low and is back in RBI’s comfort zone after 2 months. Moneycontrol’s Banking editor Dinesh Unnikrishnan sheds more light on what the latest data means for RBI future rate path. Watch!