    Market Live: Tata Steel Q4 tops estimates; should you buy? Titan, M&M Finance & Indostar in focus

    Nifty may snap its 6-day gaining streak amid subdued global cues. The SGX Nifty is hinting at a mildly negative start after the selloff on Wall Street overnight. Street is keenly awaiting the Fed policy decision and a 25 bps rate hike may already be priced in. We discuss the cues for trade and stocks like Ambuja Cement, Home First and IndoStar with Rahul Ghose, Founder & CEO of Hedged. Also, will Tata Steel shine in trade as Q4 earnings are an all-around beat led by India operations? We decode the numbers with Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services. Watch!

    first published: May 3, 2023 08:42 am

