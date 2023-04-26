business Market Live: Strong Q4 for Bajaj Auto. Time to hitch a ride? Maruti & Bajaj Finance in focus The Nifty ended a volatile session above 17,750, while the Sensex shut shop above the 60,000 mark. The Street will react to Bajaj Auto and Tata Consumer numbers that came in after market hours. Momentum in domestic sales helped offset sluggish export growth for Bajaj Auto. Strong volumes and price hikes may drive Maruti’s revenues higher in Q4. We take stock of auto earnings with Mitul Shah, Head of Research, Reliance Securities, and also discuss the trade setup and stocks like Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra Life with Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking. Watch!