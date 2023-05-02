business Market Live: Sell in May & go away? Kotak Bank, Maruti in focus | US Fed rate decision this week Bulls are back in action as the Nifty has reclaimed the 18,000 mark after 44 sessions! SGX Nifty is hinting at an open above 18,200 this morning. Cues from Wall Street are largely flat as investors digest JPMorgan’s buyout of First Republic Bank’s assets. Does this deal signal an end to the banking crisis in US? We discuss with Independent Emerging Markets Commentator Geoff Dennis. Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a good set of numbers in Q4, what is the street verdict? Meanwhile ONGC, Oil India and RIL in focus as govt slashes windfall tax on crude production to Rs 4100 per tonne from Rs 6,400 per tonne. Also in focus is Adani Green as it reports a four-fold jump in Q4 profit. We discuss the market setup and all these stocks with Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls Securities. Watch!