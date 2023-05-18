business Market Live: SBI, ITC Q4 earnings today - What to expect? MM Forgings, Vedant Fashions in focus Nifty slipped below the 18,200 mark as markets continue to consolidate at higher levels. Will the index manage to stage a comeback on weekly expiry day? Meanwhile some big numbers lined up today as SBI & ITC report Q4 earnings today. SBI could report an over 65 percent uptick in profit while ITC’s cigarette volume growth is pegged at around 13 percent in the quarter gone by. CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo gives us a lowdown on what to expect from the conglomerate this time around. Meanwhile Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings are some of the other stocks in focus today. We discuss the cues for trade and a whole host of stocks with Nirav Chheda of Nirmal Bang. Watch!