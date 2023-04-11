business Market Live: Realty stocks on solid ground, time to buy? SBI, IRB Infra & Star Health in focus The Nifty erased intra-day gains but nevertheless managed to shut shop above the 17,600 mark. Realty was the star performer as the index clocked in gains to the tune of over 4%. The index has rallied as much 7% in just 2 sessions after the RBI paused interest rate hikes and maintained repo rate at 6.5%. Is it time to buy into realty stocks liked DLF, Godrej Properties and Sobha? Pankaj Kumar of Kotak Securities shares his views on the realty basket. Meanwhile, we discuss the market setup for the day with Sacchitanand Uttekar, Tradebulls Securities and also discuss trading strategies for a whole host of stocks like SBI, IRB Infra and Star Health. Watch!