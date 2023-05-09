business Market Live: Nifty set to reclaim 18,300; Canara Bank, Lupin, Pidilite in focus | Mankind Lists Today Benchmark indices rebounded over a percent while the Nifty ended close to the 18,300 level on Monday, boosted by heavy buying in banking, financial and auto stocks. How should you navigate this rally and which sectors are poised to outperform. Kunj Bansal of NISM shares his insights. What are the support and resistance levels to watch out for on the Nifty and the Nifty Bank? Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls Securities tells us what the charts are suggesting. Stocks in the spotlight today: Canara Bank, Lupin and Pidilite. Watch!