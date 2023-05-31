business Market Live: Nifty Midcap at new high, time to invest? Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Sona BLW in focus Nifty gained for the fourth consecutive session to shut shop at a five-and-half-month high. Select banking and financial services stocks, FMCG and technology shares led gains on the index. The midcap segment emerged as the centre of attention with the Nifty Midcap 100 scaling a record high. The Nifty MidCap 100 index gained for seven straight sessions. So as the midcap mania continues, which are the investment themes that are offering value in this universe now? We discuss with Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS. What are the charts saying about the Nifty and stocks like Adani ports, HDFC Life, Sona BLW & Coal India? We will be joined by Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities to chat about the market technicals. Watch!