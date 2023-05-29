business Market Live: Nifty at 5-month high; Maruti, ONGC, NCC in focus|US debt deal a short-term positive? Nifty staged a remarkable run on Friday to shut shop near the 18,500 mark. Benchmark indices hit a 5-month high while the midcap index rallied over 3% last week. Will the momentum continue this week? We discuss the chart set up for the Nifty and stocks like Maruti, ONGC, BHEL, NCC & Clean Science among others with Nilesh Jain of Centrum Broking. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have come to a preliminary agreement to increase the federal government's debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion. This agreement will potentially prevent the world's largest economy from slipping into a disruptive default. But will this just be a short-term reprieve for the markets? Seth Freeman, Managing Director, B Riley Advisory Services explains! Watch