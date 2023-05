business Market Live: L&T Worth A Bet Post Q4 Earnings? Adani Ent, Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints & GCPL In Focus The Nifty managed to end a range-bound session in the green. Will softer than expected US CPI data aid sentiment on Dalal Street? What are the levels to watch out for on the Nifty and the Nifty Bank today? Jay Thakkar, Head of Alternate Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, decodes the trade setup for today. L&T’s Q4 profit jumps 10% but misses estimates. The engineering giant exceeds the revenue and order inflow growth guidance of 12-15%. The company, however, missed its guidance for margin, which declined year on year. We decode L&T’s quarterly show with Nirav Karkera of Fisdom. Also in the spotlight today are Dr Reddy’s, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors. Watch!