business Live: Nifty tops 19,700 as bulls charge ahead; Ashok Leyland, Mazagon dock in focus| EMS IPO opens Indian equity market continued its higher highs formation as well as upward journey for fifth consecutive session as the Nifty reclaimed the 19,700 mark. Experts say the index is likely to move towards 19,800-19,900 levels in coming sessions, provided it holds 19,650. The 19,700-19,500 is expected to be support zone. The BSE Sensex jumped 385 points to 66,266, while the Nifty50 rose 116 points to 19,727. The positive trend remained in broader markets for nine days in a row, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices rising 0.8 percent and half a percent respectively. This morning the cues from global markets are once again fairly subdued with Wall Street clocking a mixed close and Asian markets edging lower after Japan’s Q2 GDP data disappoints. However, GIFT Nifty is implying a mildly positive start for the Indian Market. Stocks in focus will be Ashok Leyland, Landmark Cars, Shemaroo Entertainment and Mazagon Dock. Meanwhile, EMS IPO kicks off for subscription today. Catch Nandita Khemka in conversation with Raja Venkatraman, Co-founder Neotrader and Trading Influencer and Prateek Pant, Chief Business Officer, WhiteOak Capital.